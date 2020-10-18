Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Professional Planning lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 12,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 9.4% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 9.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.