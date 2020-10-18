Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 2,381 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

