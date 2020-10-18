Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.