San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 356 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,433.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.