San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.