Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.