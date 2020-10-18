BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,807 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,010 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.