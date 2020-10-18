Professional Planning Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Professional Planning reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Visa makes up 7.3% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

