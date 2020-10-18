Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 693 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

