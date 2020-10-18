Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.62. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.