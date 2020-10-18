Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

