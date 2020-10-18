Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,497 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

