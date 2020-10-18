Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $3,265,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Walmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Professional Planning raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 12,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 52,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.