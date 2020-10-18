Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 15,492 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

