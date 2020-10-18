Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,802.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

