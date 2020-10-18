Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 9,613 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,641,000 after acquiring an additional 393,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

