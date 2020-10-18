AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE:T opened at $27.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

