Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

