iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 27.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

