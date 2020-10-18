Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

