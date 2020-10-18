Winfield Associates Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

