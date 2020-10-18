Winfield Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

