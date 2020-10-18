AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
