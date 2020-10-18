Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,433.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

