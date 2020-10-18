Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 6,020 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,145,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,071,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of several research reports. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

