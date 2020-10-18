Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after buying an additional 4,629,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after buying an additional 213,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,289,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

