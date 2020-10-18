VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $132,217.97 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $207.34 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 348,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.