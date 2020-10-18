Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 188,982 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 187,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.