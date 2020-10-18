Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 172.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

