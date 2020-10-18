McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

