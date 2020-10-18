Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 11,696 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

XOM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

