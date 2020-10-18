Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

