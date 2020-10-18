PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

