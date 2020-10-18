PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

