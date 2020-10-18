iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

