Winfield Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

