Taylor Wealth Management Partners Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

