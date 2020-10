Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

