Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

