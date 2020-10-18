Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,519.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.