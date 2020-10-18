CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 997 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

