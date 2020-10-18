Taylor Wealth Management Partners Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Shares of HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

