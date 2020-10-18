QV Investors Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 120.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 605,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 331,074 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 33.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

