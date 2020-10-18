TRH Financial LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

