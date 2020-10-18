Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

