Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,860 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $108,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.17. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

