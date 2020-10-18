Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

