CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.