Morgan Stanley Cuts Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target to $9.00

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.75 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.92.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.