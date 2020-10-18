ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $60.11. Approximately 63,938 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

