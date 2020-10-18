Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 1,267 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $112,940.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,644,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,319,165.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $297,623.04.

On Friday, October 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $167,899.68.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $61,383.01.

On Thursday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $186,950.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,077,394.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $749,018.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $141,743.28.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $132,980.04.

CorVel stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 18.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CorVel by 388.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CorVel by 117.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

